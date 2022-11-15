Mtwapa, the small town eating Mombasa industries’ lunch

For decades, Mtwapa township, on the border of Mombasa and Kilifi counties, was popularly known by international and local tourists for its nightlife.

The influx of foreigners fuelled the rapid growth of the town that operates 24 hours, with investors rushing to set residential buildings, nightclubs, bars, lodgings, hotels and brothels.

But the narrative is swiftly changing, with new investors rushing to the area to set up industries and creating jobs for thousands of residents.

Today, Mtwapa boasts a new face and an urban industrial feel, attracting more banks, shopping centres and supermarket chains.

There are also new blocks of apartments coming up, businesses being set up and an increasingly younger population flocking in.

Some of the notable manufacturing companies that have set base in Mtwapa and its environs are Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Limited, a medical supply manufacturer and export company, and Salwa and Vipingo Oils, edible oil manufacturers, turning the town into a giant industrial hub.

Last Saturday, the town welcomed the multimillion-shilling Mtwapa Business Park by Milly Group.

The business is the first of its kind in Kilifi, built on 10 acres and consisting of 42 warehouses, an ideal place for manufacturing, depots, value addition, showrooms, storage and for small and medium enterprises.

“We are not far from Mombasa, and we can enjoy Kilifi bylaws and relationships with the ease of doing business. We are in the neighbourhood of major manufacturers, hotels and supply chain operations, hence this is the place to be,” said Mr Mohamed Rashid, the director of the Milly Group.

Mr Rashid said some of the new businesses that have breathed new life into Mtwapa this year are Mzuri Sweets project three, Dune Packaging, Vipingo and Mvita Oil companies.

“Mtwapa is becoming an industrial hub. We have seen many industries setting bases in this area due to the availability of land, labour and incentives,” he said.

“I have met the Kilifi leadership led by the governor. [They have] an open-door policy.”

Mr Rashid said Kilifi is attracting more investors pledging to support the county to turn Mtwapa into a 24-hour economy business hub.

Umoja Rubber director Jinal Shah said Mtwapa offers a serene environment for industries due to its proximity to the port of Mombasa, a good transport network, availability of land and readily available labour.

“Real estate is also affordable. We were the early movers and we have seen tremendous growth. The only challenge is the inter-county movement of goods. When we take our goods from Kilifi to Mombasa, we pay Sh2,000 for each truck,” said Mr Shah.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro said Mtwapa has an undisputed industrial development crown.

“More so, the strong presence of international brands like Pwani Oil, Indomie, Umoja Rubber and Mzuri Sweets is the clearest testimony that Mtwapa is the hub and indeed the fastest-growing town in Kenya,” he said.

Deputy Governor Flora Chebule promised to address their challenges.

She said Mtwapa’s economy is growing rapidly, with the industries empowering the majority of its population.

Ms Chibule said the county will work with the national government to enhance security and boost investor confidence.

“Mtwapa used to be known for other nightlife activities but we are changing the narrative by attracting investors to set up a base who are equally empowering our people,” Ms Chebule said.