Military man to face murder charge over death of Kilifi DJ

A Malindi court has ordered a mental assessment on Kenya Defense Forces soldier Tonny Otieno Ngesa, who is accused of murdering Salim Moriasi, alias DJ Goodie, in Kilifi last Christmas.

Malindi Senior Resident Magistrate Onalo Olga also directed that the accused be remanded at the Mariakani Police Station pending receipt of the psychiatrist's report.

The orders come as a relief to the entertainer’s family, who had protested delays in the prosecution of the soldier they accused of trying to settle the matter out of court.

The Director of Prosecution (DPP) directed Mr Ngesa be charged with the murder which occurred at the County Lux Comfort Hotel in Mariakani on December 25.

The incident took place at around 1am following a scuffle between the soldier and the DJ over a song.

Last week, DJ Goodie's family decried the lack of justice for their kin. They claimed the police were protecting the accused by delaying action, to allow dialogue in an out-of-court settlement.

Kilifi County Criminal Investigation Officer Daniel Muleli confirmed Mr Ngesa's arrest on Monday morning.

Mr Muleli said military officers presented the accused at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's offices in Kilifi town on the same day.

"The military officer handed over the accused to us, the file was ready, and we had no more time to waste [so we] proceeded to court," he said.