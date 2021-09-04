Peter Ponda
Maureen Ongala| Nation Media Group

Kilifi

Prime

Mijikenda elders sue Kilifi county, national government over ranch land

logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Taireni Association of Mijikenda (TAM) has sued the national government and Kilifi County over the ongoing adjudication and issuing of title deeds for the expansive Chakama ranch, arguing that the process is illegal.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.