Mijikenda elders sue Kilifi county, national government over ranch land

The Taireni Association of Mijikenda (TAM) has sued the national government and Kilifi County over the ongoing adjudication and issuing of title deeds for the expansive Chakama ranch, arguing that the process is illegal.

TAM chairperson Peter Ponda sued in the Environment and Land Court in Malindi on August 16, seeking to stop the process.

He also wants the title deeds that have been issued to be revoked and the land returned to the county government so it can be subdivided among locals.

TAM has also sued the Chakama Ranching Company Ltd and New Agricultural Ltd.

Court documents seen by the Nation show that TAM wants Land Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, the director of land and settlement and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to appear in court and respond to questions about alleged irregularities on the Chakama ranch.

TAM has also sued the chief registrar of titles and Attorney-General Paul Kihara.

Interested parties

The National Land Commission, Continental Finance Credit Ltd and the Chakama Lands Acquisition Project are listed as interested parties in the case.

Mr Ponda said Chakama ranch extends from Chakama in Magarini sub-county to Vitengeni, Bamba, Mrima wa Ndege and Mwaeba in Ganze sub-county.

He said Chakama Ranching Company sold the first parcel of land to New Agricultural for Sh60 million on April 20, 1986.

He added that in May 1988, a partial transfer of 8,277 hectares was made.

The subdivision of the land, he said, led to the generation of another parcel (13472/3) in the name of the New Agricultural.

The director of Chakama sold the land for Sh100 million.

But he said the transaction does not reflect the situation on the ground.

“The records in the registrar of titles show that transactions on the subdivision of the ranch still existed, but there is no reflection on the ground. It is difficult to understand and explain the anomaly,” he said.

Mr Ponda also questioned why government agencies used public resources and purported to settle residents.

Chakama Ranching Company

“The land is private, belonging to the Chakama Ranching Company, and the New Agricultural Ltd. There are no records to show they surrendered to the government at any time. Moreover, the record from the office of the registrar of titles further shows that the land has an encumbrance,” he said.

He argued that under the Land Registration Act, any land with encumbrances is unavailable for transactions such as transfer or subdivision.

“The government used its resources to help private citizens to subdivide its land to manageable sizes to enable the alleged proprietor to have it easy to sell the units,” he added.

He also said the officers contravened the Constitution by using public resources on private matters.

“If State officers mobilised resources for a cause which does not advance public interest and the public did not get value for the money spent, then the officers contravened the Constitution,” he said.

On May 12, Mr Ponda wrote to the Kilifi governor, the county commissioner and other government officers over the allocation of Chakama ranch and the adjudication of phases one and two.

He said the adjudication was done without consultation and the consent of the local communities.

The process, he said, happened despite protests from residents that drew the attention of the National Land Commission.

The actions of county and national government officers, he said, raised emotions and tensions among residents.

He said that on May 10, 2002, the Attorney-General wrote to M/S Metrocosco valuers regarding the dispute that arose from the sale of 13472/1 for Sh100 million.

“It's not clear why the governments became involved in a contract between private persons, but what remains a fact to date (is that) the land has been sold. And of importance is that the title securing it remains in the custody of the New Agricultural Ltd as per the law,” he said.

“The irony of this contradiction is that the money paid up by the New Agricultural Ltd of Sh60 million for 8,277 hectares of land, and the mutation of the mother title that yielded to the registration of land (13472/3) was assumed.”

Mr Ponda said locals who had been living on the disputed land for decades registered the Chakama Land Acquisition Project, a community-based organisation, to get the land.

On July 29, 2008, the group petitioned the minister of Lands at the time, James Orengo, to intervene.

They also questioned the management of the community land.

“The residents raised pertinent issues on the management of the ranch they thought was a community ranch while it is being run by directors who were unknown to them,” Mr Ponda said.

Information relating to parcel no 13472/2, he said, shows the land was subdivided further into two plots, 13472/5 and 13472/6.

He added that the owners of the parcels could not be found in the registries.

On February 17, 2020, the National Land Commission (NLC) wrote a letter to the adjudication and settlement officers and the county commissioner advising against adjudicating part of the land registered in the name of the Chakama Ranching Company.

Mr Ponda argued that the officers ignored the advice of NLC.

“They continued with adjudication amid protests by the community, who were (kept at bay) by a contingent of police officers deployed to ensure the process continued,” he said.

Officers from the Ministry of Interior, he argued, had no direct authority to engage in the matter of the ranch.

“The community were never involved before, during and even after the adjudication process. Instead, the government deployed … police officers under the command of the county commissioner of Kilifi,” he said

The county commissioner’s role, he said, was to intimidate the community and allow the process to proceed unchallenged.

In the court documents, TAM’s lawyer Oduor John argued that the Chakama ranch is community land.

The ranch measures 40,830 hectares, according to deed plans dated December 13, 1985 and March 14 1988.

The land was designated a ranch for the community who had settled on it.

Mr John said the community has been using the land for grazing and subsistence farming, warning that residents will suffer irreparable loss and damage if all the title deeds are issued.

He described the adjudication process as unlawful and null.

“Once the chief registrar of titles issues title deeds under Sections of the Land Adjudication law, and the Land Registration Act, 2012, there are no administrative institutions set out by law, including the chief registrar of title, and the director adjudication and settlement that has powers to revoke already issued land titles,” he said.

Mr John said the directors of the Chakama ranch subdivided it into two.

The first portion, plot number 13472/1, was leased to the Chakama Ranching Company on December 1, 1984.

He said the transaction was contrary to the 1963 Constitution, now repealed, and sections 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of the Trust Land Act.

In 2011, he said, the director of land adjudication and settlement illegally declared the land registered under the Chakama Ranching Company adjudication section contrary to the Land Adjudication Act.

“Since the parcel of land is alleged to have been a trust land on which the community have been in continuous occupation, the Director of Land Adjudication and Settlement could only declare it as an adjudication section with the authorities from the county government,” he said.

But a report on the 2014 deliberations of the county assembly on the issue of Chakama ranch indicated that the county government did not assent to the declaration that the land was an adjudication section.

NLC established that the declaration of the Chakama ranch as an adjudication section was illegal and unconstitutional.

In 2020, the agency wrote to the county government, the Chakama Ranching Company and the director of land adjudication and settlement.

In the letter, NLC questioned the process that led to the declaration of the land as an adjudication section.

NLC also raised concerns about the subdivision.

“It gives a conclusion that both the Members of the County Assembly and the executives did not approve the adjudication process carried by the director Land Adjudication and Settlement,” Mr John said.

In 2020, the lawyer said, TAM conducted a postal search for the Chakama Ranching Company that established that it leased the land for 45 years in December 1984.

“This has the effect that the lease agreement will only lapse on December 1, 2029,” he said.

He added that the search also revealed no evidence that the ranch had been returned to the government.

The search also disclosed that the Chakama Ranching Company sold the same parcel declared an adjudication section to New Agricultural for Sh60 million.

“Community who had occupied the land had enjoyed community tenure as provided under the Community Land Act. The decision of the state to declare it as an adjudication section for the settlement of other people who are not members of the community is contrary to the law and a contravention of the Constitution,” Mr John said.

The director of land adjudication and settlement, he said, failed to comply with the provisions of the Land Adjudication Act that required the office to get the authority of the Kilifi County government before declaring it an adjudication land.

The land, he said, is community land, and the Constitution of Kenya 1963 vested all trust lands to county councils and their successors.

“Both the repealed and the current constitutions provided exceptions as provided under the new laws. Director Land Adjudication and Settlement did not get the authority of the county government of Kilifi as required by the law,” he said.

The director of adjudication and settlement and other government agencies, he said, locked the communities from participating in the processes.

"There is no member of the affected community appointed in the lands committees and tribunals except those meant to act against the interest of the communities," he said.

This, he said, violated the Constitution, which guarantees public participation. The interest groups and communities that would be affected by declaring the land an adjudication section were not consulted, he said.

He also noted that the director of adjudication and settlement had finalised the subdivision of the land and the chief registrar of title had issued some 1,090 title deeds.

“The overall process failed to meet the threshold of the statutory provisions of the law,” he said.

Kenga Guyo, a resident of Bomani village in Vitengeni location, said the Chakama ranch formerly covered Chakama, Vitengeni and Bamba.

Giriama community

The 13 sub-tribes of the Giriama community had settled on the land.

Mr Guyo said his parents lived in Bomani village, now Mwahera location. His late father, Kemba Mramba, was buried on the land when he died in 1955, he said.

He added that in 1949, when he was 12 years old, the community dug two boreholes on the land - Kwa Dadu and Kijengo.

“We are pastoralists and farmers. The boreholes were to help us get water for our livestock during drought and for domestic use,” he said.

At that time, he said, Mijikenda communities had also joined other communities to fight for Kenya’s independence.

“We are also citizens of this country, and it is not fair that the governments disinherit all the people of the Coast. I hear that it is the trend all over,” he said.

He warned that the ongoing land injustices might lead to war if the courts fail to solve the problems.

“The courts should come out strongly to stop this menace. I am about to go and rest with my forefathers, but I foresee a situation when people will come out in defence of their land if courts fail to become assertive,” he said.