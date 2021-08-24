Mental report hitch delays Ex-MCA murder plea

Mr Mzungu Shume Mwangemi alias Saidi Chote alias Huzuni (left) and Former Junju Ward MCA Onesmus Gambo Karisa before Mombasa High Court. They have been charged with the murder of three people in Kilifi count on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group.
By  Brian Ocharo

Former Junju ward representative Onesmus Gambo Karisa will spend another nine days in custody before he officially pleads to three murder charges.

