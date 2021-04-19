Meet Karisa Kaingu, who swears by 'no shoes'

Mzee Karisa Kaingu 70 at his home at Kwa Mwamtsunga at Mitangoni village in Kauma, Ganze Constituency on Wednesday April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group.
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Seated under a coconut tree, between two mud-walled houses, Karisa Kaingu weaves a piece of reed for roofing, a daily activity that earns him a living in his old age.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mara jobs scam: Fraudsters mint millions from victims

  2. Police arrest man after he hacks his daughter to death

  3. Boost for Kwale residents as Kombani market readies for opening

  4. Bungoma woman killed, dumped in a thicket

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.