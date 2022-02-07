Medics use cancer survivors to dispel myths about the disease 

Fifty-nine-year-old Christine Nafasi, from Mtwapa in Kilifi County, contracted cancer in 2019 but beat it.

The mother of three children was diagnosed with the disease at stage 2B.

Just like her second name means “opportunity”, she said, if she didn’t have the resolve to seek medical help, she would have joined the statistics of those who have succumbed to the disease in parts of the Coast region.

Ms Nafasi said fake pastors in Kilifi County were convincing patients not to go to hospital but only pray to be healed.

“People should not be confused by fake pastors purporting to be intercessors who want to pray for you while they do not know which type of cancer you are suffering from and at which stage it is,” she said at a cancer screening event at Kilifi County Hospital.

“We should also stop visiting witchdoctors and traditional healers who give us concoctions that will never heal us. Instead, let us go to the hospital for treatment,”

Stakeholders in the health sector in Kilifi have now resorted to using survivors like Ms Nafasi to debunk myths associated with the disease in parts of the Coast.

Medics say misconceptions remain a hindrance in the fight against cancer in Kilifi County.

Some patients are found with cancer at an early stage but they don’t go back for treatment, said Lilian Said, nurse in charge of the palliative care unit at the Kilifi County Hospital.

“These are challenges that have bedevilled us for a long time. After diagnosis, patients are told they are bewitched and seek witchdoctors’ help. By the time they come back to the hospital for treatment, the cancer infection is at an advanced stage,” she said.

She said the government and other partners need to sensitise the public on the killer disease.

“The public should get informed that cancer is just like any other disease that when detected early is treatable,” she said.

Cases of cervical cancer lead in Kilifi County followed by breast cancer.

The county recorded over 100 patients with cervical cancer and about 80 suffering from breast cancer last year.

Dr Riaz Kasmani, an oncologist at the Mombasa Cancer Centre, said they use support groups to address the challenge in the coastal region through different sensitisation programmes.

“Many people believe that if found suffering from cancer, then you are bewitched. We are now using cancer patients and survivors to go to the grassroots to tell their stories. One of our aims is to end the myths about the disease and have people embrace treatment in hospitals,” he said.

The Mombasa Cancer Centre also wants people who suspect they have cancer go to hospitals early enough to start treatment.

“We want to reduce the cancer burden in the country because over 80 percent of cancer patients who go to hospitals have the disease at stage four and it has spread. It means that we can only offer palliative measures,” Dr Kasman said.

Support groups consist of cancer patients and survivors from Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa Kwale and Taita-Taveta counties.

Kilifi County and Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Eddy Nzomo said that the facility is now devolving screening services to the health facilities at the grassroots in partnership with other stakeholders.

The county government has also trained nurses and clinical officers on palliative care.

“Whenever there is a suspicion of a cancer case, we refer the patients to the relevant hospitals and specialists. We rely mostly on Coast General Hospital,” Dr Nzomo said.

She said the county plans to open an oncology centre at Kilifi County Referral Hospital by the end of this year.

Compared with US and European countries that focus on cancer, the disease has not been given priority in Kenya, said Dr Abed Atham, a clinical oncologist at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital.