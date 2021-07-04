MCA raises alarm over hunger in Kilifi, says schools hit hard

Kilifi County Assembly

A past session at the Kilifi County Assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kilifi County Assembly Deputy Speaker Stanley Karisa Kenga has urged national and county officials to intervene and alleviate hunger in the county, that he said has forced children to drop out of school.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police officers shot, injured outside city pub

  2. Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass dies after short illness

  3. Missing Migori teacher found murdered

  4. Ruto ally eyes Uasin Gishu governor post

  5. MCA raises alarm over hunger in Kilifi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.