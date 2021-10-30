Mariakani traders protest delays in renovating Sh40m market

Traders in Mariakani, Kilifi County, have protested delays in renovating the Mariakani market, weeks after they were relocated to allow the work to start.

The traders – except for a group of nine people from one family who declined to move – relocated last month to another site at Njoro.

The work was expected to take six months.

Led by Ms Juliet Muthumbi, they expressed their frustrations, claiming county officials had given them “false promises”.

"We are tired of waiting while being given false promises. We want the county government to tell us who is the owner of the land," she said.

Traders, she lamented, were not meeting their daily needs, including paying off loans, due to low business at their new site.

Mariakani market committee secretary Lucia Musimbi said they presented a Sh92 million proposal to renovate the market.

“The county government asked us to relocate to give space for the renovation works to be done, but some of us have refused to move out and are still operating in the market,” she said.

The committee, she said, had met with Trade executive Nahida Mohamed and county assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi, one of the local leaders, to address the stalemate but nothing came of it.

“We have had more than 10 meetings with the Trade executive to find a solution to the problem. We recently met the Speaker and the traders agreed to move out and allow the work to start,” Ms Musimbi said.

The family that is still operating from the market moved to court to challenge the renovation despite the agreement between the county and traders.

“We were confused when we found out that they had sued, but we had another meeting and they agreed to have the matter settled out of court,” she said.

The county government allocated the rigid traders a separate site to operate from, she said, but they refused to move there.

Ms Musimbi said traders are at a crossroads because the rebel traders are still operating while the bigger group is struggling to sell their goods.

She said traders lost all their customers because of the distance to and location of the temporary market.

“We do not know why the traders have refused to move out while the county government continues to oppress us here,” she said.

“Our businesses are going down every day. We are operating at a loss because it is difficult for us to sell anything.”

Mariakani MCA Frank Kimosho asked the traders to be patient, saying Kilifi County lawyers were engaging the rebel traders to get them to move out of the market.

“We had a meeting between the county government and the lawyer representing the family to find a solution to the problem that has led to the stalemate," he said.

One of the demands from the rigid traders, he said, was that they get tents set up for them away from the bigger groups.

“We agreed to settle the matter out of court. We have met their demands and erected the tents at Dairy, as they had requested,” he said.