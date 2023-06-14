Malindi mourns ex-Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi who loved Kenyan coast

As thousands of people gathered yesterday for former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral service, some Malindi residents called to mind positive memories of the billionaire “playboy”.

Berlusconi, who died aged 86 after he was admitted to a Milan hospital for what aides said were pre-planned tests related to his leukaemia, has left a void at the Kenyan coast where he has been a darling to many.

In Malindi, a town he has visited for many years, residents described Berlusconi as “polite and a man who had tourism at heart”.

At Lion in the Sun Resort and Spa, a hotel owned by Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore were Berlusconi would stay whenever he was in town, workers remember him as a generous man who loved to splash the cash.

The hotel’s General Manager Philip Chai, in an interview with the Nation, said Berlusconi and Mr Briatore played key roles in positioning the town in the international tourism market.

“He has been our client, though the last time he came was about five years ago. He used to visit Malindi even twice per year, but I suspect age made him reduce the frequency of his visits,” said Mr Chai.

Mr Chai, who is a former chair of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers & Caterers North Coast chapter, added that Berlusconi was an understanding and confident man and loved being in the spa.

“He loved making friends. Despite his status, he would interact with anyone. He visited our hotel because of Thala Spa Henri Chenot, which offers a range of body treatments using principles of ancient Chinese medicine,” said the hotel manager.

Berlusconi started visiting the hotel after it was voted one of the best clubs in the world for providing guests with a healthy holiday under the guidance of nutrition experts. He is said to have loved travelling to Kenya with his family.

In 2012, Berlusconi made history when he made about four trips to Malindi. “I cannot get enough of the Kenyan coast,” he said.