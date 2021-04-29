Malindi Catholic bishop hosts Muslims for Iftar

Malindi Catholic Bishop Willybard Lagho sharing an Iftar dinner to break the Ramadan fast with Muslim religious leaders at his residence in Malindi, Kilifi County on April 27, 2021

Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Malindi Catholic Bishop Willybard Lagho has brought together religious leaders from Islamic religion to preach peaceful coexistence and address the social problems affecting the people in Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  2. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

  3. Involve us or you’ll fail, Kimutai, Mbugua warn NMS on decongestion

  4. Court awards house help Sh108,000 for unlawful sack

  5. Naivasha police pursue woman’s killers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.