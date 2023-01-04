Lobby applauds Ruto directive on Galana land subdivision

A land lobby group in coast has welcomed the directive by President William Ruto revoking the subdivision of Galana Kulalu Irrigation project land.

The Taireni Association of Mijikenda said private developers had already started acquiring huge chunks of land in the expansive project that straddles Kilifi and Tana River counties.

The group’s chairperson Peter Ponda said the presidential directive was timely as land grabbing had reached alarming levels.

“There has been a similar scheme to grab public land, and it has seen an outcry in the Coast region. People are currently doing irrigation farming using government infrastructure, but the work has no intention to benefit the public but individuals. Poor locals would gain nothing because the land is gone,” he added.

He said the order would also protect the Agricultural Development Cooperation (ADC) –Kulalu land in Kilifi that was subdivided in 2021 by unknown people purporting to be government officials. He called for investigations into the matter.

“We want the president to revoke the sub-division of the 10 acres. If ADC is not to utilise the land, then it should give back to the community, but if not, then it should be for the benefit of the people,” he said.

In the subdivision plan, the large parcels of land would be set aside for residential, commercial, public purposes, agriculture, industrial and mixed-use purposes.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro assured his administration would work with the national government to address food insecurity.

"Irrigation will enable us to reduce dependence on rain for agriculture, which has continued to be affected by the adverse effects of climate change leading to low food production," he said.

The total project area is 1.75 million acres, 1.5 million acres, in Galana in Kilifi County and 250,000 in Kulalu in Tana-River County.