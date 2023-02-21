Land prices double as expansion of Mtwapa - Kilifi road takes shape

Land prices have doubled along the route as the expansion of the 40 kilometre Mtwapa-Kilifi road into a dual carriageway takes shape.

The road is part of the 460km Malindi-Tanga-Bagamoyo East African coastal corridor development project.

In December 2020, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a Sh38.4 billion financing package for the project, a few months after the European Union had contributed a grant of Sh3.3 billion.

Also, the demand for land along Mtwapa-Kilifi has increased with different investors putting up warehouses to cater for increased businesses.

Some of the notable manufacturing companies that have set base in Mtwapa and its environs are Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Limited, a medical supply manufacturer and export company, and Salwa and Vipingo Oils, edible oil manufacturers, turning the town into a giant industrial hub.

Myspace Properties, a real estate and property firm, is one of the companies taking advantage of the infrastructure to set up establishments which have already attracted prospects.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mwenda Thuranira said business is now shifting from Mombasa island to Kilifi where there’s adequate space for expansion and infrastructure.

President William Ruto on November 19 during the commissioning of the Mtwapa (Kwa Kadzengo) road in Kilifi County, which is part of the road that will link Malindi to Bagamoyo in Tanzania. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

“The ongoing construction of the 40 kilometer dual highway from new Mtwapa bridge next to Mtwapa town running in a northerly direction through Majengo, Kwa Kadzengo, Kijipwa, Shariani, Takaungu and Mavueni terminating at Kilifi bridge has opened the area forcing many investors and business people to build warehouses and malls,” said Mr Thuranira.

He added: "Mtwapa boasts a new face and an urban industrial feel, with shopping centres, warehouses and modern houses coming up.

The new multi-million business park opened recently has space for rent and in the site, there's still room for expansion."

Mtwapa Business Park Director Mohamed Rashid said the business is the first of its kind in Kilifi, built on 10 acres and consisting of 42 warehouses, an ideal place for manufacturing, depots, value addition, showrooms, storage and for small and medium enterprises.

President William Ruto (centre) with Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen (second right) and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro among other leaders during the Commissioning of the Mtwapa (Kwa Kadzengo) road in Kilifi County on November 19, 2022.

Photo by Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Property prices along the highway have doubled, with at least 10 real estate brokerage firms profiled to be doing business.

Mr Henry Kiliku, a land agent said the highway has contributed to increased land prices even before the section is complete.

"Inquiries of land have increased thus causing land value to go up significantly. An acre of land which has been retailing at Sh2.5 million about two years ago it's now selling for Sh4 million owing to upgrades of infrastructure," said Mr Kiliku.

Mr Patrick Kariuki, a Mtwapa resident said the development has improved security as more feeder roads have been constructed to serve the properties.