Lack of water affects health services in Kaloleni

Fetching water

Women fetch water at an almost dried-up water pan at Bora Imani in Magarini, Kilifi County. Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu are grappling with food and water shortage as drought bites.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Expectant mothers from Tsangatsini in Kaloleni, Kilifi County are seeking maternal services at the Marikani Sub- County hospital after the county government closed the maternity wing due to lack of water.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.