Kilifi woman under probe over minors trafficking claims

Detectives are investigating a Kilifi woman from Mnarani Classic Estate in the outskirts of Kilifi town over the alleged trafficking of two foreign children.

The minors, aged 12 and five years, were found roaming in Mnarani town, begging for food prompting concerned residents to raise alarm.

Kilifi Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku said he allowed the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit to hold the suspect, Ms Sofia Makokha Ogwangi alias Sophia Vladimir, for 28 days at Shimo la Tewa GK Prisons pending investigations.

According to Chief Inspector Andrew Warui, from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Anti–Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, Ms Makokha is suspected of trafficking the two children, a boy and a girl, with her alleged Russian husband, Mr Vladmir Dagaev.

“Upon interrogation of the suspect, she could not clearly explain the circumstances under which she came to be with the said minors of foreign origin,” he said

He added that Ms Makokha could not state the whereabouts of the alleged husband.

The case was reported at the Kilifi police station OB NO 68/03/10/2023.

Mr Warui said the travel documents produced by Ms Makokha established the minors were born in Cambodia and Brazil with a travel history of Brazil, Thailand through Russia to Kenya.

“DNA test is therefore necessary to ascertain the paternity of the children and more time is also needed to establish the whereabouts of the alleged father to be subjected through the same DNA analysis,” he said.

The investigating Officer said the suspect could not be released on a bond since she was a flight risk with a history of visiting countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, and Brazil which have a history of high cases of human trafficking.

He disclosed that the officers needed more time to verify documents since they suspected that some documents might have been forged to facilitate the Trafficking of minors into the country.

A neighbour who sought anonymity disclosed that the children struggled to speak in Swahili as they borrowed food.

Sometimes, they asked for soap to wash their clothes.

"The unkempt children could wake up, move out of their gate and start moving around begging for food. They could say 'tunaomba chakula tunaskia njaa'," said the neighbour.

The neighbour said the suspect was unfriendly, making it hard for them to approach her and that sometimes she locked the children alone in the house for some time as she went out on her unknown errands.

"We knew something was not right when the foreign children started begging since it was abnormal, but it was difficult for us to talk to her and know what she was going through and if we could help in any way," said the neighbour.

The case will be mentioned on November 9.



