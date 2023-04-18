Kilifi widow loses three children in Josa bus crash

A family from Chivara village in Kilifi County is mourning three children who perished in a tragic accident at Josa on Wudanyi-Mwatate road in Taita -Taveta County last Saturday.

One of the deceased is Jaribuni location chief Josephine Mrabu, whose younger sister, Prudence Mrabu and their brother Emmanuel Baraka, died in the crash.

A relative, Mr Amos Kavure, said the deaths are a blow to their elderly and widowed mother, Naomi Mrabu.

Mr Kavure said Josephine and Prudence died on the spot while their brother, Emmanuel died while being transferred to Coast General Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased’s brother, Mr Baraka Mrabu, and his sister-in-law --Emmanuel’s wife-- sustained minor injuries.

According to Mr Kavure, the local community had lost a great leader in chief Josephine.

“The late Josephine was the breadwinner and we looked up to her for help and decision-making. We are mourning her demise at a time when we needed her most,” he said.

Mr Kavure said it saddened them to lose three family members in a day.

“The family had 10 children, two sons and eight daughters, and all were alive until the accident that took away three at the same time,” he said.

Ms Agnes Nyevu, the eldest child, mourned her siblings and said they had left behind young children.

“The deaths are shocking to us because initially, we knew only Chief Josephine had died, only to be told that Prudence did not make it.

On Sunday, Emmanuel lost the fight while being taken to Coast General Hospital. We are still in shock because we have never experienced such a situation,” she mourned.

She called on well-wishers to support them in prayers and financially.

Ms Nyevu said they needed Sh8,000 for postmortem for the two bodies at the Voi Referral Hospital before they ferry them to Kilifi.

In addition, they need to move their brother and sister-in-law from Voi Referral Hospital to the nearest hospital in Kilifi.

According to Ms Nyevu, Emmanuel, 23, left behind a daughter while Prudence, 34, left behind three children.

Chief Josephine, 44, had four children.

Their mother, Ms Naomi, who is a pastor with the Revival Saints International Ministries Church, could not hold back her tears as she mourned her children.

“I ask God to give me strength,” she mourned.

Ex-Senior Assistant Chief Mr Albert Nyoka mourned the late Josephine and said the community had lost a hardworking leader, a defender of the girl child and a spokesperson.

“The late Josephine was an open-minded leader who loved her work and an advocate for girl child education in our society. She would always advise girls to focus on their education for a better future,” he said.

He said her hard work saw her rise from being the Chivara Assistant Chief to Chief Jaribuni.

Mr Nyoka said the late Chief Josephine used to speak against intimidation and challenged politicians whenever they were in the wrong.

“This death is a big blow to everyone. The late Chief Josephine loved the community and would speak against the wrongs by leaders, even politicians, without fear,” he mourned.