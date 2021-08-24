Kilifi ODM leadership dares rebels to leave party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Kilifi County has dared rebels in its ranks to quit and allow the party to continue implementing its agenda ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Kilifi town after a crisis meeting with some elected Kilifi County Assembly members (MCAs) and MPs, new county ODM chairperson Teddy Mwambire said threats by rebels to decamp to other parties are passing clouds.

“Everybody in Kilifi knows what happened after the 2013 General Election. A section of ODM elected MCAs and MPs dumped the party, but ODM performed well during the 2017 elections. We scooped all the parliamentary seats,” he said.

Some nominated MCAs were also present.

Among those who defected from ODM were Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro (now Devolution CAS) and his Kilifi South counterpart, the late Mustafa Idd.

The two quit ODM to join the Jubilee Party.

Mr Mwambire brushed off claims that ODM had been weakened by divisions and the exit of senior members, including Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

“We cannot conclude that the party is dead while the party membership is still over 85 per cent, and also those who are threatening to leave have not submitted their resignation letters. At the same time, they are still supporting our ideologies,” he said.

He said no member had left the party, including Mr Kingi, its former chairperson in Kilifi.

The governor is still the Magarini sub-county ODM chairperson.

Mr Mwambire said part of the discussion at the meeting was the need to have members own the party.

“This time, ODM is stronger than before because we have given back the party to the people and not like before when the party used to be owned like personal property,” he said.

Within the next three months, he said, the party will have put in place all the structures, including new leaders and setting up offices in the seven constituencies and 35 wards.

Mr Mwambire said the new structures will help to develop the party from the grassroots.

“For the first time we are going to have a party office and offices in the constituency to ensure that the community at the grassroots are well informed on party issues,” he added.

“These new developments will show how the people of Kilifi love their ODM party.”

Kilifi Senator Mr Stewart Madzayo maintained that ODM is the party to beat in Kilifi.

“There is no party (but) ODM and we trust the party with its leader Mr Raila Odinga,” he said.

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga said members want to adopt strategies to ensure that the party performs better than in 2017.

“Anyone who will be in ODM should be assured of being elected whereas anybody who is not sure of where to be should be prepared to lose in the elections,” he said.

Even with the exit of some members, he said, the party will still be stable and have several aspirants for different elective posts.

“ODM is a stable party with a strong foundation. It does not have a deficit of aspirants for different positions and also to preach about its manifesto,” he said.

Assembly Majority Leader Mwathethe Kadenge said 42 of 53 MCAs are still loyal ODM members.

“It is an indication that ODM is still strong in Kilifi,” he said.

Mr Kadenge argued that those claiming to ditch the party are aware of the strong political impact in the county since they were all elected with ODM tickets in 2017.

“We are telling them that Kilifi is still an ODM stronghold and we are waiting for them on the ballot in 2022,” he added.

He brushed off the creation of a new Coast-based political party, saying the region already has parties that need to be strengthened.

He added that despite the presence of several coast parties, they have failed to sail through to national politics.

But some MCAs who attended the meeting, led by deputy Majority Leader Sammy Ndago, disputed the claimed support for ODM.

Mr said the region had made its political decision ahead of the 2022 elections and that they fully support the new Coast party Pamoja Alliance (PAA), led by Governor Kingi.

“As leaders from Kilifi, we still love Baba as Baba (Mr Odinga) but we have our way as the Coast region. This is not something confidential and we will give our supporters direction on our political way in September,” he said.

Mr Ndago said Kilifi ODM politicians only supported the party because of the respect they had for Governor Kingi.

“We used to honour everything that Governor Kingi would tell us. If he told us to go right, that is what we did. We are not going to disrespect him and all other leaders who are giving us the best political direction,” he said.

Sokoni MCA Gilbert Peru said PAA is a new dawn for the Coast region.

He said the party is a win for the region’s political and economic development.

He said the party will form a coalition with others and that it will support a presidential candidate who listens to their demands.

“We want to ensure that all PAA aspirants, from MCAs to the governor, win their seats,” he said.

Kibarani MCA John Mwamusti said PAA will represent the Coast region at the national table.

“Every region has a political party at the national level. It is good for the Coast region to copy what others are doing. We will be fools if we do not plan ourselves ahead of the General Election,” he said.