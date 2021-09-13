Kilifi murders: Key suspect paid learners Sh300 to move bodies, police say

The late Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra

The late Sidik Anwarali Sumra at his Kikambala-Amkeni farm.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

Detectives in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, have been given 10 days to investigated eight people arrested in connection to the murder of businessman Sidik Anwarali Sumra , his driver and a land agent.

