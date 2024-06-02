Kilifi MCA in trouble over fatal land clash

Kilifi Member of the County Assembly Haron Thethe is in trouble with the law over the stoning of a man to death during a land ownership tussle.

This comes at a time when a former MCA from the county is also facing murder charges regarding the death of three people who were attacked by settlers allegedly protecting their land from grabbers.

On Saturday, Thethe, Shimo la Tewa ward MCA was relieved after Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule and Speaker of the County Assembly Teddy Mwambire pleaded with officers from the Director of Criminal Investigations not to arrest him in public to protect his image.

The two leaders got wind of the planned arrest of the MCA and promised to present him to the investigators.

The attempt to arrest the MCA created tension during the Madaraka Day celebrations with locals and leaders led by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo accusing the national government and security agencies of protecting tycoons while harassing and frustrating the community.

“Mr County Commissioner, for now, the Governor is not here and I am standing in for him. If there is anything targeting any leader here I want to be told. And if there is any problem with any leader I will present him to you,” Ms Chibule said.

Police confirmed that Mr Thethe will be charged with manslaughter after he allegedly killed a Mtwapa boda boda rider using a stone during a land fracas over disputed public land in Mtwapa.

Kilifi County Criminal Investigation Officer David Siele said they agreed that the county leadership would present the MCA at the Mtwapa police station on Monday.

“We called the MCA and informed him that his file was ready and he would surrender and present himself to the police to record the statement and go to court,” he said.

Mr Thethe confirmed to the Nation that there was an investigation ongoing and he was notified to present himself to the police on Monday, adding that he was willing to comply.

The murder

The incident occurred on March 27, when Principal Secretary of the State Department for Culture Ms Ummi Bashir, the National Museum of Kenya Board Chairperson Edwin Abonyo, the National Museum of Kenya Director Prof Mary Gikungu, and others visited the Jumba Ruins historical site for fact-finding on alleged land grabbing concerns.

The ownership of the parcel of land is in contention between a private developer and the National Museums of Kenya.

A witness who sought anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter said that the boda boda rider was ferrying some youth to the site.

At the time, the MCA was with another group of youth opposing the alleged grabbing and was at the site from morning to the time the PS and her team arrived. A confrontation erupted between the two rival groups.

“The two teams confronted each other and started throwing stones at each other. In the event of the chaos a stone hit the boda boda rider who was admitted to the hospital and died two days later,” said the witness.

According to Ms Bashir, the Mtwapa Ruins was gazetted as a heritage site in 1935 under the National Museums of Kenya.

A private developer had cleared the land, cut down trees and demolished a section of the gazetted historical monuments and was erecting a perimeter wall.

The Environment and Land Court Justice Evans Makori had issued an order stopping the National Museum of Kenya and the County Government of Kilifi from trespassing on the land.

Justice Makori also stopped the National Museum of Kenya and the County Government of Kilifi from demolishing the perimeter wall and interfering with the developer's rights.

Triple murder

A former MCA in the same county is also facing murder charges of Kilifi businessman Sidik Anwarali Sumra, his driver Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and a land agent James Kafani Kazungu in Junju village, Kilifi South sub-County.

Onesmus Gambo Karisa, former Junju ward representative, was last week found with a case to answer to the three murders, alongside Robert Mganga Mwagosha.

“An analysis of the prosecution's evidence shows that Mr Karisa and Mr Mwagosha were mentioned by witnesses multiple times.

"Consequently, this court finds that both the accused persons have a case to answer and they are hereby placed on their defense," stated Justice Ann Onginjo.

However, the judge acquitted seven other individuals who were charged alongside Karisa and Mwagosha due to a lack of substantial evidence connecting them to the triple murder.

The judge emphasised that aside from being squatters on the land where the crime occurred, no additional evidence was presented to clarify their involvement in the murders.

The state alleges that the accused individuals were present at the scene where the three deceased individuals were killed, and their vehicle set on fire on July 7, 2021.

Mr Kazungu, a land agent, had taken the other two to Junju to view a piece of land that Mr Sumra intended to purchase.

Angry residents, allegedly incited by the suspects, attacked the deceased individuals with weapons, accusing them of trying to take over the land.