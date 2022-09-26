Kilifi leaders push for review of county's pending bills

Leaders allied to the Orange Democratic Movement have demanded an audit of all projects implemented by former Governor Amason Kingi’s administration before pending bills are paid.

The party claims the county’s Sh1.99 billion debt includes monies owed for non-existent projects.

Assembly Speaker Teddy Mwambire said the House will only allow the county government to pay the amount after it is confirmed that all the cited projects actually exist.

“I will ensure that ward reps follow up on each project said to have been done in the county. We will also want to establish every service delivered before any payments,” Mr Mwabire said.

He spoke in Mnazimwenga village during a thanksgiving ceremony for newly elected area MCA Edward Ziro.

“We are not doing this in bad faith but we want to ensure that public funds are paid for actual development that took place,” he added.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana said the audit report should also name companies and projects undertaken.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro said the special audit report will save taxpayers from the payment of pending bills that are either irregular or fraudulent.