Kilifi finally passes BBI Bill after MCAs' unanimous vote

Members of the Kilifi County Assembly have unanimously passed the BBI constitutional amendment Bill, becoming the last county in the Coast region to do so.

This comes a week after all the 54 MCAs, led by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi, declared their intention to abandon the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for Coast-based political parties or coalitions to be formed ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The county assembly is dominated by ODM, led by politician Raila Odinga, which won 31 of the 35 ward representative seats in the last General Election.

Kilifi had been on the spot due to its delay in making a decision on the Bill.

Some say the delay could be associated with Governor Amason Kingi's resolve to form a Coast outfit for the 2022 election. He has been rallying for Coast unity with the intention of forming a national party with its roots in the region.

The governor also wants to unite the four regional parties under a coalition.

Constitutional mandate

In the 2017 poll, Kilifi overwhelmingly voted for ODM Party, delivering the gubernatorial, senatorial, women representative and all the seven parliamentary seats in Ganze, Malindi, Kilifi South, Kilifi North, Magarini, Kaloleni and Rabai.

Mr Kingi is already in talks with the leaders of Kadu-Asili, Shirikisho Party of Kenya, Umoja Summit Political Party of Kenya and Devolution Party of Kenya, to form a Coalition and solidify the region’s votes.

Speaking Friday after the passing of the BBI Bill, Speaker Kahindi dismissed reports that the delay was a political strategy.

He said the assembly followed the law as required by the Constitution after the Bill was tabled in the House.

"The assembly subjected the Bill to public participation, which is a constitutional requirement. The same was also done with the Punguza Mizigo Bill," he said.

“No time was wasted after the Bill came to the assembly. I have taken an oath to defend the Constitution … public participation was carried out in all the 35 wards."

Mr Kahindi said only one out of the 35 wards requested more time to go through the BBI document, saying a day was not enough to read and understand it enough to make a wise decision.