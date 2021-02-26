Kilifi finally passes BBI Bill after MCAs' unanimous vote

Kilifi County Assembly

A past session at the Kilifi County Assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • This comes a week after all the 54 MCAs, led by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi, declared their intention to abandon the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for Coast-based political parties.

Members of the Kilifi County Assembly have unanimously passed the BBI constitutional amendment Bill, becoming the last county in the Coast region to do so.

