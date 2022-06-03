Kilifi County, environment panel tussle over beach activities

The National Environmental Complaints Committee has threatened to sue Kilifi County for failing to kick out a group of young people trading at the B10 Bofa beach.

The committee had recommended the traders be removed over environmental pollution concerns.

“We had recommended the structures put up by the youth be removed and instructed the county government together with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to use the multi-agency [team] to restore sanity at the beach as far as environmental issues are concerned,” said its secretary John Chumo.

Dr Chumo said they wanted the beach to be safe for tourists but accused county officials of sabotaging their efforts.

“We have engaged all the stakeholders, including the office of the county commissioner, county government and Nema. But we discovered that the county government is the challenge since it is giving them approvals to operate,” he said.

Dr Chumo said the youth should not be trading at the beach because they are polluting the marine environment and making noise to residents of Bofa.

“We have agreed as a government and committee that the youth be removed and settled in another place. We will continue to follow up on this one, and if the problem is still there, we have a law, and we will sue the county government because no one is above the law,” he said.

Mr Kennedy Ogwari, a representative of Bofa residents, said the young people were a security threat.

“We want the youth evicted because the aesthetic value of Bofa has depreciated because of the structures and [their presence makes residents feel insecure]. Theft cases have also been reported here,” he said.

But Kilifi police boss Nelson Taliti dismissed the implication that the youth were engaging in criminal activities.

Mr Taliti said there were no criminal cases reported against the youth.

“[The] youth are not criminals, but they should not be doing business at the beach,” he said.

Kilifi Environment executive Kiringi Mwachitu said he had not received an official complaint from the residents and the National Environmental Complaints Committee for action.

Mr Mwachitu called on the committee to be vigilant and ensure they resolve the dispute amicably without issuing threats to the county.

“I am aware that the committee came to Kilifi. But I have not received any complaints from the residents or them,” he said.

Mr Sadik Ote Nduli, a founder of the B10 Self Help Group, said they started the trading project in 2019.

The county government licensed them to operate a bar and restaurant.

Mr Nduli said they have had issues with some residents at the Bofa beach who are against their businesses.

“Some residents do not want us to stay here. When they come, they use the police to harass us. They will always complain that we are criminals and make noise for them,” he said.

They say it is wrong for the government to block them from utilising beaches to make a living.