Kilifi bodaboda operators demand devolving of registration services

Bodaboda operators in Kilifi County want ongoing registration services to be brought closer to where they live.

Those in far-flung areas say the Kilifi Huduma Centre is too far from them, a challenge complicated by a fuel shortage that has hit several parts of Kenya in the past two weeks.

Operators in Maji ya Chumvi in Mariakani on the Kwale County border and remote parts of Ganze, Kaloleni, Malindi and Magarini sub-counties bordering Tana River County decried the high travel costs.

Speaking at the official launch of the registration by Tourism and Wildlife Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein, Kilifi bodaboda chairperson

Hamisi Katambo said many of his colleagues were stuck in remote villages due to financial constraints.

“Kilifi County is vast, with only one registration centre. We are requesting the listing to be devolved to the local level,” he said.

He warned that the government may miss its registration target.

He added that the scarcity of fuel is also a hindrance and had affected their livelihood.

He said many motorbikes were grounded at home or were parked along roads due to the lack of fuel.

Ms Hussein encouraged the operators to register.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kustwa Olaka said some bodaboda operators lack discipline.