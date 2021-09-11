Key suspect in the murders of Kilifi tycoon and his two associates arrested

The late Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra

The late Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra at his Kikambala-Amkeni farm.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a key suspect behind the gruesome murders of businessman man Sidik Anwarali Sumra, his driver and a land agent in Kilifi two months ago.

