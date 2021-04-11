Kaya elders threaten curse over Kilifi DG Saburi Covid-19 charge

Mijikenda Kaya elders have asked those behind Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi’s tribulations during the Covid-19 pandemic to seek his forgiveness, failure to which they risk being cursed.

Speaking at Rabai in Kilifi, after holding thanksgiving prayers following the acquittal of the deputy governor from charges of willful spreading Covid-19 disease, the elders also called on both the county and national government to compensate Mr Saburi for taking him through physical and psychological suffering.

Led by Kaya Ribe elder Stanley Kenga, they asked those who accused the deputy governor of willfully spreading Covid-19 disease to seek forgiveness.

“Mr Saburi is our son and he should be respected. So, those who came up with false accusations against him should ask for forgiveness, failure to which, we shall declare curses upon them,” he said.

Mijikenda Kaya elders performing rituals during the thanksgiving ceremony for the acquittal of Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi for willful spread of Covid-19 disease at Rabai in Kilifi on April 10, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

Mr Erastus Kubo, a Kaya elder, said the deputy governor experienced both physical and psychological suffering, and the government should consider compensating him.

“Since the case is over, we want those behind Mr Saburi's woes to seek forgiveness, and the government compensate him,” he added.”

Mr Tsuma Nzai, the coordinator of Kaya elders said among those to seek the deputy governors pardon are county employees who circulated videos and stories on social media, condemning Mr Saburi for being a Covid-19 super spreader.

“There were clips going round and some people, including leaders, terming Saburi as inconsiderate, which does not sit well with us. They should now seek his forgiveness,” he said.