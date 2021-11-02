Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Kaya elders move to tame group from being misused by politicians

Mijikenda Kaya elders during the thanksgiving prayers following the acquittal of Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi on April 10, 2021 at Rabai, in Kilifi County.

Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Mijikenda Kaya elders have disbanded the leadership of Kayafungo, saying it is being manipulated by politicians.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.