Kaya elders move to tame group from being misused by politicians

The Mijikenda Kaya elders have disbanded the leadership of Kayafungo, saying it is being manipulated by politicians.

On Sunday, elders from Weruni, Godoma and Galana (Giriama) installed a new leader for Kayafungo. Kayafungo is the largest Kaya in the nine Mijikenda communities representing the majority Giriama tribe.

Mzee Charo Ngoka is the new Kayafungo chairperson, taking over from Mzee Charo Mlewa. Earlier this year, the Mijikenda Kaya Elders Association and the Mijikenda Association criticised the politicising of the sacred Kaya forests.

They said politicians seek cheap publicity through false anointment to claim supremacy over their communities. The elders promised to save and protect the image and respect the Mijikenda community always got through the Kaya elders.

Mijikenda Elders Association coordinator Tsuma Nzai said that for a long the elders were used by politicians for their own interests.

He said it was against Mijikenda culture and traditions.

“We, as elders from Giriama, want to set an example. We want to impose order in our culture and traditions,” he said.

Mr Nzai said they agreed to end scenarios where some Kaya elders bless politicians and install them to represent their community.

The move by the elders, he said, goes against the rules and regulations that govern the nine Kaya.

He said disobedience among elders annoyed the gods, leading to calamities.

"The county is facing severe drought, people are starving, and livestock dying. There are also diseases because we have gone against the traditions," he said.

He cited an incident where some elders held a meeting with some politicians to discuss development and political matters in the region.

Politicians who seek to be blessed by the Kaya elders, he said, always go against protocols.

“We condemn the move by politicians and other leaders to sneak in our Kaya to be anointed. We have agreed that we are not going to let our elders get manipulated at any time,” he said.

“Our stand is no outsider will be served by our elders without a community benefiting from that. This will be in all the Kayas.”

Mr Nzai said politicians are taking advantage of poverty and vulnerability among many Kaya elders to misuse them.

Mr Ngoka, the new chairperson, promised to protect the integrity of the majority Giriama community.

“I have now been elected to lead the Giriama community. I will cooperate with everyone to bring back our lost glory,” he said.

Mr Ngoka said his first task is to unite everyone at Kayafungo, including the former team.

“We will work as brothers and sisters to protect our Kaya so that it can prosper,” he added.

He said the elders will conduct a special prayer to appease the gods.