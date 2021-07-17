Kaya elders conduct 'special prayers' against road accidents

Transport along the Malindi –Mombasa highway was paralyzed for hours on Friday after Mijikenda Kaya elders blocked the road at Kizingo area for a special cleansing ritual to prevent accidents.

