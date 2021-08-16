Murder suspects
How we killed Kilifi deputy governor Kenneth Kamto 

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Muasya Kiteme, one of the suspects, gives account of what transpired before and after Kamto’s killing.
  • Kiteme is now serving a 15-year jail term after a plea bargain with the state.


Four years ago, three gangsters stormed the Nyali home of then Kilifi deputy Governor Kenneth Kamto and shot him dead.

