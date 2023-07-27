House help linked to Rahab Karisa stabbing bought mother shopping, then fled towards Uganda

The main suspect in the murder of Kilifi County official Rahab Karisa took refuge in a friend’s house in Webuye, Bungoma County, nearly 900 kilometres away, after escaping the crime scene.

The suspect who was Karisa’s house help, and whose real identity has been established as Diana Naliaka, also had a change of clothes and a meal at the friend’s house.

She is suspected of stabbing to death the Blue Economy chief officer at her Mnarani Classic Estate house a week ago.

Kilifi County Criminal Investigation Officer David Siele said Ms Naliaka also goes by the alias Sarah Nekesa Barasa.

Preliminary investigations showed the house help has no registered identity card and has been using the identity card belonging to her aunt, Ms Sarah Nekesa Barasa.

“It is the same identity card that she registered her mobile phone numbers with, which she uses for communication and mobile money transactions,” he said.

Ms Naliaka, 21, was arrested on Tuesday around 4am on a footpath near Misikhu market in Bungoma East sub-county.

She hails from Namarambi in Bungoma.

“The suspect was arrested following concerted efforts of the investigative team from DCI Kilifi, the Western Regional Criminal Investigative office and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (Crib) personnel. At the time of arrest, the suspect was carrying her bag that had her belongings and it is believed she was on her way to the Ugandan border,” he said.

“The friend offered clothes to change and food. She later left, bought some food stuffs for her mother whom she met briefly before setting off on her way to an unknown destination,” he added.

The suspect is in police custody and will be charged with murder.

Mr Siele said police would ask the court for more days to complete the investigations.

The body of the late Karisa will leave Pandya Hospital mortuary on Thursday for a requiem mass at her maternal home in Mwanamwinga in Kaloleni Constituency.