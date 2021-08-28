Horror at sea: Rescued Comorans leave Kenya

The Seven Comorans who were rescued unconscious from the Indian Ocean, before being admitted at the Malindi Sub-County hospital for two weeks. They let the County on Friday for Maroni, Comoros Island. 

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Seven Comorans who were rescued in Indian Ocean after 22 days at sea, in a horrific journey that saw them throw overboard eight of their dead relatives to remain afloat,  are back in the Comoro Islands.

