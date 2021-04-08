Free at last: Kilifi DG Saburi acquitted of 'willfully spreading Covid-19'

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

A Mombasa court has acquitted Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi of charges of willfully exposing himself in public while suffering from Covid-19 without taking proper precautions.

