Forest-protecting Kaya elders protest attacks by men disguised in women’s clothes

Some elders who help conserve forests in Rabai, Kilifi County, are a troubled lot and living on the edge.

For many years, they have taken the lead in protecting forests, which are revered as sacred sites and are maintained by councils of elders also known as Kayas.

The Kayas are considered the repositories of the spiritual beliefs of the Mijikenda people and are seen as the sacred abode of their ancestors.

But since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the forests have been invaded by locals seeking to cultivate, harvest sand or make charcoal.

However, the elders will hear none of that and have come out to condemn those accessing and misusing natural resources for their own benefit and in the process destroying biodiversity.

Those against these activities have been blacklisted by young unemployed men and have been attacked.

Kilifi Kaya elders’ chairperson Daniel Garero said raising their voices about the illegal activities and efforts to stop the invasion and bring the culprits on board were not fruitful.

Mzee Garero said this has put their lives in danger and that some youths who have invaded the forests have ganged up to “eliminate” them.

Mzee Garero told Nation.Africa the youth were camping in the forest wearing women’s clothes (dera) to confuse the elders that they were women fetching firewood.

“The youth have threatened to kill us and are always armed with bows and arrows while dressing in female clothes when in the forests, and one would think they are women in their normal routine of collecting firewood,” he said.

Kaya Bomu, Kaya Fimboni and Kaya Mudzimuria, listed among the nine World Heritage sites on the Coast by the United Nations cultural agency Unesco are severely affected as they are no longer under protection.

He said it was unfortunate the forests were being destroyed under the watch of officers from the local administration and the county government.

Mzee Garero narrated that sometimes they find women during their patrols.

“After they spot us patrolling, the women will start screaming while running away, calling for help as if in distress, and immediately a team of youths armed with bows and arrows will surface. You see them looking around for the strangers ready to attack,” he said.

Police said they are investigating the claims.

He said locals had invaded Kaya Mzizima for farming. It is in Mwawesa location and is listed among National Monument sites.

The youth have also invaded the Kaya Bomu, Kaya Mudzimuria and Kaya Mudzimeru forests to produce charcoal for sale.

“The high rate of deforestation is disheartening and all big trees are cut by youth for timber, charcoal and firewood and transported on trucks and bodaboda,” he said.

Mzee Garero said they always alert the relevant officers when the products are in transit but no action is taken.

Kaya Bendeje has been invaded by young people harvesting sand and cutting down trees to produce timber.

But Mr Garero said he was not afraid to die while fighting to protect the forest.

“I am not afraid to die today, but I would not want our Kaya forests to be part of the history where the community will always point at a place and say that there was once a forest that existed there,” he said.

Kaya elders and the community were given a token by the Coastal Forest Conservation under the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) to provide security for the sacred forests.

However, financial challenges hit the conservation programme, and the public ended their patrols and left the burden to the Kaya elders.

Mzee Garero disclosed that some officers were submitting false reports about the status of the Kaya forests in Rabai, alleging that no invasion was taking place.

Mzee Swafi Begaya said the youth are arrogant and would always brush the elders off when they confront them about the destruction of the forests.

“We are not happy with the ongoing destruction of our Kaya forests by the community, and appeal to the government to arrest the culprits and protect our only natural resources,” he said.

NMK Coast Forest Conservation Unit officer Lawrence Chiro said invasions of Kaya forests began when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Kenya.

“Many people lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are facing severe drought where the community does not have food, and they have moved into the forests,” he said.

“The youth have now taken over the cutting of firewood by women. They are now going for big trees for timber and charcoal for sale.”

He said the sacred Kaya forests in Rabai and Kayafungo in Kaloleni sub-county had been invaded and were being destroyed.

Mr Chiro added that tonnes of timber, charcoal and firewood from the forests are for sale in Mombasa and other towns.