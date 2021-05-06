Five killed in Mariakani road crash

Shangia, Mariakani accident

Wreckage of a hearse that was involved in an accident at Shangia, Mariakani on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway, on May 6, 2021. Five people died in the crash. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  SIAGO CECE

Five people were killed following a grisly road accident at Shangia, at Mariakani on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway on Thursday afternoon.

