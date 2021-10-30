Dry taps in Kilifi as Kenya Power cuts supply at Baricho water station

Taps in Kilifi have been dry for over a week after Kenya Power disconnected electricity at the Baricho pumping station overs Sh178 million debt.

Residents of Kilifi town and its environs are buying water from vendors at Sh15 per 20-litre container. Those with no money are fetching salty water from boreholes drilled by well-wishers in villages.

Speaking at Takaungu, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya said Kenya Power had disconnected electricity against an existing agreement between the county government and the Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA) to settle pending bills in instalments.

“We have an agreement with the company that they will not disconnect water, because CWWDA constantly pays Sh56 million,” he said.

He condemned Kenya Power, saying it had denied the public access to water.

“Water is a fundamental right and to have people disconnect water regardless of the problems that they are in is something that we will not accept,” he said.

He said there had been claims that Kenya Power’s revenues were plummeting because hotels, which are big payers, are closed and not paying for electricity.

“Generation of power must continue whether hotels are running or not,” Mr Baya said.

Kenya Power’s action during the Covid-19 pandemic and the drought, he said, puts the lives of human beings and livestock at risk.

“The people of Kilifi County are grievously suffering. Schools, hospitals and mosques are getting closed due to lack of water because of Kenya Power. Homes save no drop of water because there is no rain,” he said.

He added that the national government has a programme to cushion water service providers and that Kenya Power should wait for its money.

“If they disconnect water and there is no money, what will happen to the people?” he said.

Mr Baya blamed Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and the new Kenya Power manager, Rosemary Odour, for the water problems in Kilifi.

He said the ministry and Kenya Power were reluctant to implement orders from Parliament that Baricho pumping stations get a special tariff.

The special tariff was intended to address constant power disconnections at the Baricho pumping station because of large bills.

The power cuts affect water supply to millions of residents in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

“We cannot have a tariff for pumping water that is more expensive than lighting of street lights. Water is a basic human right, and the government has a right to provide water to the people,” Mr Baya said.

He urged the two government agencies to implement the new tariff promptly and honour the existing agreement for settling debts.

“They have no right to deny the people of Kilifi water because the government is not paying the bills. The problems of the economy are not of Kilifi’s making,” he said.

In an interview with Nation.Africa Coast Water Works Development Agency(CWWDA) chief executive officer Eng Martin Tsuma admitted that Kenya Power disconnected water after they failed to pay Sh200million as demanded by the new task force.

"There was no time we defaulted submitting our monthly contributions to KPLC as per the agreement," he said.

Mr Tsuma said during the Covid-19 pandemic, water supplying companies recorded low sales after hotels and schools closed down.

"Hotels and schools who are the biggest consumer of water were closed down during the pandemic. Water providers could not get good revenue from consumers," he added.

The CEO said during that period, the agency had an accumulative bill of over Sh300 million.

"In February this year, we entered an agreement with Kenya Power to start paying Sh56 million to take care of the monthly bill and part of the arrears," said Mr Tsuma

He added that the agreement saw a reduction of the bills from over Sh300 million to Sh201 million.

"Because of the task force and the team formed to look into the issues of Kenya Power, they wanted the full amount that we were not able to pay. It brought about the stalemate," said Mr Tsuma.

Mr Tsuma said they had a meeting with Kenya Power and informed them that the water agency might not get money to pay them if they continue disconnecting power.