Drought-stricken herders appeal for help as animals die

In Dingiria, a village of drought-stricken herders in Kilifi County’s Ganze constituency, pastoralists brave the hot sun, moving with their cattle in search of water.

Having lost their herd of goats and cows in previous droughts, they are helpless and fearful that a disaster may strike again.

“The Dingiria dam was our hope for all those years. As we speak, it is dry, with only one point having water that cannot last a week,” said Mr Chengo Chile.

Mr Chile said some locals had moved with their livestock to the Dida area, adjacent to the Arabuko-Sokoke forest in search of water and pasture.

He said many children had dropped out of school and are suffering at home as their parents moved to other parts, including areas bordering Tana River county, to make charcoal.

For his part, Jumaa Chengo, from Gede sub-location, said they are suffering as they depend on livestock for their livelihoods.

“Our livestock are now starving, and we might lose everything and die,” he said.

Pastoralist Ishmael Hussein Abdi, from Shirango, said he had lost over 20 camels since July.

“I had 70 camels and now only 50 are left. It is a small number compared to my colleagues, who have over 200 camels and are having a hard time,” he said.

“We are afraid that as the drought continues, the more we will suffer losses because we do not have any other source of livelihood.”

He said they now buy water from vendors for Sh30,000.

The pastoralists asked the county government, the first line of disaster response, to intervene before the situation worsens.

Reports from the National Drought Management Authority (NMDA) show that about 9,500 cows died between September 2021 and February 2022.

The poor body conditions of the cattle made them lose market value, and buyers rejected them.

In some cases, the animals were emaciated and left to die in the thickets.

In the Kilifi County Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July, the NDMA says migration was recorded from the livestock farming zone of

Ganze sub-county to areas along the coastal strip where pasture and vegetation conditions were better.