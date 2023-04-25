Death toll in Shakahola starvation cult rises to 83

Police have now recovered 75 bodies in a forest in Shakahola, Kilifi County, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death. The total number of deaths attributed to the cult now stands at 83, including the eight victims who died after a police raid lifted the lid on the horrors at the church.

Homicide detective are searching mass graves on the 800-acre piece of land that belongs to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

On Tuesday morning, five bodies were found in one grave.

The cult's leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of some of his followers.

Mackenize, leader of the Good News International Church, appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui and was not required to plead to any charge, with the prosecution seeking 30 more days to hold him as they complete the probe.

He was arraigned alongside 13 others people in the case that will be mentioned on May 2.