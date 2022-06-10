David Ngala, Kilifi's trailblazing conservationist dies

All his life, conservationist David Ngala had hoped to die in the lush indigenous jungle of the Arabuko Sokoke forest in Kilifi surrounded by its varieties of bird and animal species.

But that was not to be, as on Tuesday evening, he was involved in a freak bodaboda accident in Mida, on the Kilifi-Malindi highway.

He died at the Mastangoni Health Centre while undergoing treatment.

“He expected to die in the forest and used to say that when he dies, nobody should look for him. Unfortunately, he died outside the forest, so it will be hard for him to go back,” said Francis Kagema, his fellow conservator at Nature Kenya.

Mr Ngala, who hailed from Dida in Ganze constituency, had been actively involved in environmental protection of the Arabuko Sokoke forest.

News of Mr Ngala’s death was met with an outpouring of grief and sympathy. He was also a guide in the forest known for his skills in field work as he worked closely with bird watchers.

Mr Jeremy Lindsell, a conservation scientist who has worked on globally threatened species and tropical forest conservation for over 20 years, celebrated Mr Ngala and his work.

“Many birders will have been blessed by his extraordinary field skills in Arabuko Sokoke forest, Kenya,” posted Mr Lindsell on Twitter.

Friends of Arabuko Sokoke Forest, a conservation lobby, praised Mr Ngala as a “great champion of Arabuko Sokoke forest conservation”.

Kenya Forest Research Institute Coast region boss Dr Linus Wekesa said Mr Ngala was resourceful.

“He had wide knowledge on plant species, their local names and uses, which is very key in conservation,” Dr Wekesa said.

Mr Kagema said Mr Ngala was on his motorbike when another rider with a pillion passenger crashed into him.

"The motorbike rider came from one route and joined the main road without looking at both sides and knocked him. He fell on the tarmac road and crashed his head after his helmet was shattered," Mr Kagema said.

He said his death was a major blow to conservation work in the Coast region.

Mr Ngala started working at Arabuko Sokoke forest in 1971.

In 2012, he was named a Conservation Hero by the Disney Worldwide Conservation Fund.

The honour is awarded annually to individuals for their efforts to save wildlife, protect habitats and educate communities around them.

“He worked with the Kenya Forest Service, then he retired and hung around in the Arabuko Sokoke forest doing all kinds of stuff, including bird watching, research, and many more things until his death,” Mr Kagema said.

After his retirement 10 years ago, Mr Ngala continued working in the forest.

“He had a permanent commitment to forest conservation. It was a matter of life and death to him. He was that person that would not stop at anything,” he said.

Mr Ngala lived in a tent in the forest for over 15 years and would migrate and camp at different places for about three days.

"He lived there collecting data, reporting, monitoring the forest and activities around it being supported by friends to survive. If I needed data on birds, he would go and not charge me anything as his life rotated on the environment,” Mr Kagema stated.

He said Mr Ngala had wished to be buried in the forest.

Mr Ngala was also a professional birdwatcher with unique knowledge of over 200 species that he would identify by their sounds and site.

“He was the Wangari Mathai of Arabuko Sokoke forest doing what was within his capacity,” Mr Kagema stated.

Mr Ngala was also actively involved in the Kipepeo Project, an incentive for community participation in the conservation of the forest.

"The Arabuko Sokoke forest was fast becoming barren ground. The surrounding community would hack down trees to get wood for construction,” Ngala recounted in a 2018 interview.

“In the wake of fallen mangroves and a host of other trees, Bird Life International initiated a nascent project that encompasses butterfly farming and block making.