Covid vaccination numbers still low despite advocacy

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka says the low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines is a threat to the recovering tourism sector.

The county has embarked on a 10-day drive to vaccinate over 700,000 people aged 18 years and above.

The campaign started last Friday and ends on February 6.

Speaking in his office in Kilifi town, Mr Olaka said the government is working to revive the tourism sector but low vaccination rates are hampering those efforts, appealing to the public to get the jab.

The county has set up several vaccination centres in its nine sub-counties to help reach more people in rural areas.

“The local administration and health officers will be directing the public on where the vaccination is available,” he said.

County Public Health head Erick Maitha said they plan to vaccinate 86,302 in the 10-day period.

The campaign targets 10,706 people in Ganze sub-county, Kaloleni (12,111), Kilifi North (16,144), Kilifi South (13,345), Magarini (13,784), Malindi (12,654) and Rabai (7,558).

The uptake of Coivid-19 vaccines has been low despite a blitz of public information and advocacy.

Officials have also deployed other strategies, including community dialogues that brought on board influential leaders to encourage locals to get vaccinated and dispel false information about the viability of vaccines.

“Though there has been a substantial increase in numbers, they are still low,” Mr Maitha said.

By February 1, some 4,453 people had been vaccinated.

That was equivalent to 51 percent daily coverage for the first and second doses and boosters.

About 2,889 people had received the first dose.

Another 1,521 people got the second dose and 43 boosters.

“Looking at these statistics, we are still doing (badly) because the daily coverage should be 100 per cent, but you observe that none of the sub-counties has attained that. We are calling upon people to come to the vaccination centres and get vaccinated,” he said.

But he said infections in Kilifi had declined.

On Wednesday, the county recorded two positive cases.

Kenya Hotel Keepers and Caterers Association Chairperson Maureen Awour applauded the county government’s efforts to support the tourism sector.

Higher numbers of vaccinations would instil confidence in tourists to visit the region, she said.