Court strikes out bid to remove Mung'aro from Kilifi governor’s race

The High Court in Mombasa has struck out a case challenging the candidacy of Gideon Mung’aro for Kilifi governor over allegations that he lacks valid academic certificates.

It also quashed a petition to have government agencies including the Commission for University Education produce in court the outcome of their investigations into the authenticity of Mr Mung’aro’s academic certificates.

Justice Njoki Mwangi ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to determine the case, saying the petitioner, Ms Kibibi Ali, had not exhausted all pre-election dispute resolution mechanisms before approaching the court.

“It is not in dispute that the petitioner has not filed the issues to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” said Justice Mwangi.

If the court heard the case, she said, it would usurp the powers of the IEBC’s dispute resolution process.

The judge also said the petition was filed prematurely, noting that from the time Ms Ali wrote letters to the government agencies to authenticate the academic certificates, the required 60 days before a response was given had not lapsed.

Although the court has jurisdiction to determine the issue of access to information as raised by the petitioner, the judge said, it could not do so as the petition had been hurriedly ‘brought’ to court.

“The notice of motion application and the petition are unsustainable and hereby struck out,” said Justice Mwangi.

The petitioner had asked the court to disqualify Mr Mung’aro and bar him from holding public office.

Through lawyer Edgar Busiega, Ms Ali told the court that her petition was not about pre-election issues.

Mr Ali also told the court that there are other parties to the petition that could not be subjected to the IEBC’s Disputes Resolution Committee (DRC).

“This matter could not have been filed at the first instance in the (IEBC’s) Dispute Resolution Committee,” said Mr Busiega, adding that Ms Ali was also seeking information from parties who could not be at the committee.

Besides Mr Mung’aro, Ms Ali also sued the Kenya National Qualifications Authority, IEBC, CUE, Kenya National Examinations Council and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Others sued were the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Kampala University and Gretsa University.

Through lawyer Benjamin Binyenya, Mr Mung’aro told the court that he is a holder of a degree certificate, a fact not disputed by Ms Ali.

Mr Binyenya said Gretsa University is based in Kenya and thus Mr Mung’aro did not require his certificate to be authenticated.

He said Mr Mung’aro was awarded his degree and is qualified and was cleared to run for governor.

“As we appear before you, the petitioner (Ms Ali), who has had the documents, has not found it necessary to lodge a complaint to police on allegations of forgery,” said Mr Binyenya.

He added: “Mr Mung’aro is not facing any criminal proceedings nor any inquiry from the EACC”.

Mr Binyenya also argued that what was before the court was a pre-election dispute as the petitioner is requesting the qualifications of Mr Mung’aro.

“The court does not have jurisdiction to deal with a pre-election dispute. The first respondent has a constitutional right to vie for an elective post and being a Kenyan citizen he has a right not to be condemned unheard,” said Mr Binyenya.

The IEBC termed the petition a pre-election dispute and that if Ms Ali was aggrieved by the nomination of Mr Mung’aro, he should have approached the agency first.

Lawyer Emmanuel Makuto, for the Attorney-General, told the court that there was no evidence that the request for information on Mr

Mung’aro’s academic certificates was made to the CUE or the DCI.

Mr Makuto also told the court that the Access to Information Act sets out the procedure for seeking such information.