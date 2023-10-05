Court rejects DCI plea to keep cult suspects in custody

The Malindi High Court has dismissed an application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to continue holding 11 suspected cult members who have been linked to the death of two children in Kilifi.

The DCI had asked the court to allow them to detain the Kanisa La Mungu, Neno la Kweli cult members at Kilifi police station for another 30 days to complete investigations into the alleged cult.

In their submissions, they also asked the court to take cognisance of the recent Shakahola incident and that the Prevention of Terrorism Act provides for a maximum of 90 days for detention during investigation of matters under the Act.

According to the DCI, the suspects were being investigated for terrorism and manslaughter.

However, Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki released the 11 accused, giving the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) only a short time to decide in court whether to charge all or any of them with any offence.

Kanisa La Mungu, Neno la Kweli cult members in the dock. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

Chief Magistrate Mwaniki said the DCI's application was an abuse of court procedure.

He said citing the Shakahola incident and the Prevention of Terrorism Act was just a ploy by the DCI to make the court believe that the new application was different from the one heard and decided by the Kilifi court.

“The court finds this application as a classic case of abuse of court process. The court does not find any merit in the applicant’s application and the same is dismissed and the respondents are set free,” he said on Wednesday.

He argued that the applicants, who were seeking an extension of time for the accused to be remanded, were doing it through the back door.

“The applicant did not demonstrate to this court that he had acquired new evidence and/or discovered new facts [that] he didn’t have when he instituted the application before the Kilifi court,” he said.

The suspects had been in custody at Kilifi police station for 15 days.

Police arrested them on Sunday September 17 following the death of two minors, pupils of Kilimo Primary School in Kilifi.

The late Wachira Thuo, 13, and his sister Wambui Thuo, 11, succumbed to pneumonia after their parents allegedly refused to take them to hospital for treatment, saying it was against their beliefs.

The chief magistrate said the investigating officer, Sergeant Daniel Mutisya of the DCI Kilifi, swore that the accused belonged to a religious sect with radicalised teachings.

Police told the court that these teachings and beliefs led to the deaths of the two minors.

The deceased belonged to the 1st and 2nd accused, Mr Thuo Kimutu Kumbura and Wanjeru Babu, from Kibaoni Estate in Kilifi Township.

The third accused, Mr Simon Njue Babu, is a close relative of the minors.

The chief magistrate said the investigating officer stated that he had forwarded the phone numbers of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused persons to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) for analysis.

The investigating officer added that some of the witnesses were survivors and minors who needed protection from the accused.

The State had initially filed a miscellaneous criminal case against the suspects in the Kilifi Magistrate's Court, stating that it was investigating a case of manslaughter.

The case was closed by the DPP earlier this week to allow police to file fresh terrorism charges.

“He (investigating officer) said the file was closed, and hence the present application was on the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and for further reasons that the Anti-Terror Police Unit have offices in Malindi. The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said due to the seriousness of the allegations, the prayers should be granted,” said the chief magistrate.

The accused had opposed the application by the DCI and DPP.

Through their lawyer, they said that on October 2, Kilifi Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku dismissed an application to extend the period of detention.

Mr Kituku closed the case and released them, but they were immediately re-arrested, rushed to the Malindi High Court and the DCI applied for 30 days to continue holding them.

“Whereas saying they wouldn’t wish the investigative agencies prohibited from doing their work, they said the integrity of the court needed to be upheld. They prayed that the application be rejected,” he said.

Mr Mwaniki said the court had carefully considered the suspects' application and opposition and it was not in dispute that the DCI had made a more or less similar application for the suspects to be remanded in custody, which was granted.

“The orders granted were for their confinement for 14 days. It's further not in dispute that on the 14th day of issuance of the said orders by a Kilifi court, the accused were taken back to court where they were set free and [the] file [was] closed,” he said.

He said he had gone through the Kilifi court proceedings and found that the accused were first brought before the court on September 19 as suspects in a case of manslaughter.

“The applicants' application to have them detained to finalise investigations was allowed. In between, the investigating officer herein gave updates on the progress of the inquiry. On September 25, he told the court at Kilifi that they recommended the release of some of the respondents. He never stated which ones. He further stated that he was expecting directives from the ODPP on that issue,” he said.

The chief magistrate said it was clear from the investigating officer's report that they had conducted investigations into the manslaughter case, including a post-mortem on the two bodies.