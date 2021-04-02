Court orders restart of child prostitution case against Turkish tycoon

Turkish businessman Elsek Osman Erdnic at a Shanzu court where he is charged with several counts of child prostitution and defilement, February 22, 2019.

By  Brian Ocharo

The prosecution of Turkish tycoon Osman Elsek, over the defilement of three minors and child prostitution, will start afresh after the High Court discovered irregularities that could lead to a miscarriage of justice, for both the victims and the foreigner.

