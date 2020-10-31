Coast road builders put on notice over shoddy job

The National Assembly Committee on Transport, Public Works and Housing has put the company building the Sh1.4 billion Sabaki-Marafa road in Kilifi on notice for shoddy work and not meeting deadlines.

Committee vice-chairperson Gathoni Wamuchomba said A.O Bayusuf and Sons Ltd would be required to explain why the work does not meet the set standards.

Addressing the press after inspecting Sabaki bridge-Marafa road, the Baricho bridge and the Sh4.2 billion Malindi-Sala Gate road, she said taxpayers expect quality work.

The Kiambu woman rep was accompanied by Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kenya Urban Roads Authority senior officials.

“We will write a report after completing the inspection,” she said on Wednesday.

The tarmacking of the 48-kilometre Sabaki-Marafa road was supposed to be completed in July. The work is 84 per cent complete.

Sharp corners

Marafa residents told the committee that the road has many sharp corners, making it difficult to users.

Mr Martin Karisa, a resident, said potholes are developing on the road even before it is completed.

“The tarmac should be extended to Marafa Health Centre,” he said.

Accompanying Ms Wamuchomba were committee members Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Ali Wario (Garsen) and several other MPs.

The team later inspected work on the Minjila-Lamu Lapsset road and criticised the contractor for disregarding the corporate social responsibility.

Ms Wamuchomba said the contractor has not initiated any community project as captured in the agreement with the government.

“You cannot be handling a Sh10 billion project and fail to build a single classroom for the community,” she said.

The MP added that the contractor has avoided building spur roads for cyclists and motorcycles.

Seeking extension

Committee members said the company took the advantage of political instability in the area to ignore important aspects of the key project.

“Work started when local politicians were still not conversant with the project,” she said.

The lawmakers added that some contractors are deliberately slowing work and seeking extension.

“The one building the road to Garissa has sought extension several times yet there is nothing to show for it.

“The road to Bura is barely a year old but is already full of potholes,” she said, adding that the government would not pay for such work.

Mr Wario asked the government to evaluate roads in Tana River and the region. “There are no road signs or necessary markings,” he said.

newsdesk@ke.nationmedia.com