Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Clerics ask to be listed as essential service providers

Malindi Catholic Bishop Willybard Lagho sharing an Iftar dinner to break the Ramadan fast with Muslim religious leaders at his residence in Malindi, Kilifi County on April 27, 2021. He now wants the state to classify religious leaders as essential services workers. 

Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Religious leaders have demanded to be included in the list of essential service providers to enable them to offer services without restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.