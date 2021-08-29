Chiefs tasked to ensure all Form One students report to school

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has directed chiefs and their assistants in Kilifi County to ensure that all children who sat the KCPE exams join Form One by mid-October.

