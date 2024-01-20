Charges dropped for Shakahola survivor who brought baby to court

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Shakahola survivor who stunned Kenyans by appearing in court with a two-month-old baby born in isolation. She has also been hospitalised on suspicion of mental illness.

The woman, identified only by the initials FM, who is now at Port Reitz Sub-county Hospital in Mombasa, was one of 66 people rescued in May last year from the forest where controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie and hundreds of others had gathered to fast.

At present, the state has said she is not being treated as a suspect because initial medical reports suggest she is not mentally stable enough to stand trial.

Prosecutors have not only dropped all charges against her but also against her associates for the time being.

"We no longer consider her a suspect. We urge for a review of her mental status before considering her release to the family," stated Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Jami Yamina.

He said the state was committed to ensuring the woman's mental stability before taking any steps, including considering her as a state witness.

The woman puzzled the court when she appeared with an infant.

She had spent most of the morning in a holding area inside the court precinct before she and others were brought into the courtroom.

The woman is one of the 66 people initially held at the Sajahanad Rescue Centre in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, after being rescued as survivors of the Shakahola massacre in mid-2023.

The court heard that the baby was born two months earlier in Shimo La Tewa Women's Remand Prison, suggesting that the woman may have conceived in the Shakahola forest and given birth while in detention.