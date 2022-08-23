Casuals ask Governor Kingi to end ‘arbitrary sacking’

Casual county government workers want Governor Amason Kingi to hire them on permanent and pensionable terms before the end of his second and final term.

Thousands of casual workers are at a crossroads and fear losing their jobs when the incoming administration takes over.

Many of them have worked for the county for 10 years without being absorbed as permanent employees by the County Public Service Board.

The Health Department leads in the tally of such workers.

Through their representative, Mr Manasseh Kitsao, they claimed to have been threatened with sacking and that some departments had laid off casual workers.

"We are afraid that we might lose our jobs. Already, some of us are being told that they should start packing their bags and be ready to exit immediately after the new government assumes office," Mr Kitsao said, urging Governor Kingi to intervene.

He spoke during a farewell luncheon held by Mr Kingi at the county headquarters.

Governor Kingi asked the workers remaining behind to accord incoming Governor Gideon Mung’aro the help he needs.

“The team remaining behind should serve with the same dedication and commitment you have always exhibited,” he said, adding he was ready to hand over power to the incoming administration.

The swearing-in of governor-elect Mung’aro will be held on Thursday at the Karisa Maitha grounds.

“I want to appreciate every worker, from the casual to the deputy governor. You have been a fantastic team to me. The many achievements we have so far seen are because of each person working in this county,” he said.

The county boss said he is leaving with his head high, proud of his administration’s achievements.

He promised to write a personal letter to the workers to thank them.

“As a community and county, we have gone through many challenges. But because of the commitment of every one of us, we have been able to surmount these hiccups,” Mr Kingi said.

“Those who are exiting with me should move out with their heads held high. You have done an excellent job."

He promised the outgoing county executives and chief officers that he would consider them when opportunities arise at the national level.

Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi applauded his boss, saying he was a role model in his two terms.