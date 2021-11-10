Boost to Kilifi fishmongers as Tanzanian fishermen arrive

The Kilifi fishing sector is set to gain from the expected arrival of fishermen from Pemba, Tanzania.

The Kilifi County security committee has been asked to approve a request by the Kilifi Central Beach Management Unit (BMU) to bring in the fishermen.

The team will hold a final meeting with local fishermen this week at the Kilifi Old Ferry BMU landing site.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Kilifi North sub-county police Commander Jonathan Koech said they were looking forward to receiving a crew of 61 fishermen.

“Pemba is in Tanzania, an African country. The fishermen are not restricted from coming to Kenya. They have free entry, but we must ensure that we control the fishing activities for security purposes,” Mr Koech said.

The fishermen must produce their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to be allowed to work.

“The Pemba fishermen have been coming, only that they should be vaccinated and produce their certificates because of the coronavirus,” he said.

He said security agencies would enhance patrols in the Indian Ocean and closely monitor the fishermen as they work.

The goal is to stop them from migrating from one place to another so as to ensure they are not a security threat.

“We will be closely monitoring their activities in the ocean to ensure that they focus on fishing and not engaging in illegal activities like smuggling drugs and weapons through the waters,” he said.

“A thorough inspection will be conducted in their vessels when they depart to work and when they return before offloading their fish.”

Ms Halima Mbaruk, a fishmonger, said the Pemba fishermen will help increase catches and improve the sales.

She is among women who sell fish in bulk and bring in the Pemba fishermen to boost their stock and improve their earnings.

Ms Mbaruk said the Covid-19 pandemic hit the industry hard, undermining their livelihoods.

Last year, because of lockdowns, the Pemba fishermen did not come to Kilifi.

She said fishmongers are struggling to get enough to sell and are making losses.

A kilo of small fish costs Sh230, with bigger ones going for up to Sh500.

“It’s tough. There is no fish for us, and we are now going to butcheries to buy stock for our customers,” she said.

“Buying fish at Sh230 is a loss for us when the price of cooking oil is also high. We are doing business because we do not want to lose our customers.”

Pemba fishermen are known for their fishing skills in the deep sea.

They also have better fishing boats compared with the local fishermen.

Kilifi Central BMU chairperson Henry Mzungu said the lack of skilled fishermen and poor fishing methods are major challenges, leading to low production from inshore fisheries.

“Our big problem is that we do not have skilled fishermen, and we are still using small boats that hinder our fishing activities,” he said.

The fishing industry in Kilifi, he said, provides food security and socio-economic development.