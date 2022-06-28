Boost for tourism as Ronald Ngala Utalii college nears completion

Ronald Ngala Utalii College, one of President Uhuru Kenyatta's legacy projects in Kilifi County, will start admitting students in mid-July.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the campus, Presidential Delivery Unit Coast region deputy director Polycarp Onyango said it was expected to be ready for students by July 15.

“We made resolutions that the college will be opened by June but there were delays in the disbursement of funds. However, we are aiming for July 15 and President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue admission letters to the first students of this college,” Mr Onyango said.

He noted that since 2013, the government has invested about Sh6 trillion in infrastructure projects and other areas of development in the Coast region.

“The college will go a long way in supporting the local community that believes in tourism. Once operational, we want to admit [students who want to study] the tourism sector,” Mr Onyango said.

“We are determined to ensure that before he finishes his term, he will be able to commission this iconic institution with a global standard.”

The project is in its second phase. The third phase will involve building a five-star hotel and a cruise ship terminal.

It has an administration block, two tuition blocks, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a dining room and one block for hostels.

There’s also a library, an additional hostel block, staff quarters and a multipurpose hall with the capacity to hold 5,000 people.

Kenya Utalii College Principal Prof Charles Musyoki said students from the region will be prioritised for admission as a way of giving back to the community.

The college sits on 60 acres in the Vipingo area.

Kilifi South Deputy County Commissioner Lokorio Simon said the institute was designed and developed to offer high-class training in the hospitality industry for the benefit of local and international students.

He noted that residents will also benefit through employment and supply of goods and services to the college once it starts operating.

Tourism Fund acting CEO David Mwangi said completing the project will boost the tourism sector.

“We are targeting a minimum of 3,000 students. We have two tuition blocks with a capacity of 1,500 students each. It had been envisioned as a college of excellence in training in the hospitality sector,” Mr Mwangi said.