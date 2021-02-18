BBI won’t solve squatter problem, Baya now says

Owen Baya

Kilifi South MP Owen Baya (in red) addresses journalists at a past event. He has vowed to rally the Coast in rejecting the Building Bridges Initiative report and Bill.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya has cited failure by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force to include his proposal on historical land injustices as the reason for opposing the document.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Sh750m mega dams in northern counties to reduce water scarcity

  2. Mandera police fail to link 3 suspects to terrorism

  3. Man in court for rape after luring woman with fake job offer

  4. Baringo chaos: EACC summons speaker and 13 MCAs

    Baringo County Assembly

  5. A brave, new car-free world for Kisumu City

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.