Aisha Jumwa: Lawyers protest over summons, file complaint against magistrate

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and some of her co-accused who are facing corruption charges at the magistrate's court in Mombasa in this photo taken on August 11 2021. The hearing of the case was adjourned to September 13.

Photo credit: Philip Muyanga I Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

Lawyers who previously represented Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her six co-accused in a corruption case have protested a decision by an anti-corruption court to summon them through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.