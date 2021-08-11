Aisha Jumwa: Lawyers protest over summons, file complaint against magistrate

Lawyers who previously represented Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her six co-accused in a corruption case have protested a decision by an anti-corruption court to summon them through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The lawyers said they were served with the summonses by a DCI officer though the court has its own process servers.

“If the court wanted to summon me, it has process servers. None of the counsels is an accused person,” said lawyer Danstan Omari.

Mr Omari said he had written a letter to the Judicial Service Commission complaining about the conduct of the court.

On Tuesday, Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti who is hearing the case against Ms Jumwa and her co accused, summoned lawyers Mr Omari Jared Magolo, Shadrack Wambui and Titus Kirui to appear in court.

“The court has no mandate to direct us to release the files. We demand an explanation as to why we are here and at whose costs. We are no longer advocates for the accused,” Mr Omari told the magistrate.

Mr Omari said he and his colleagues withdrew from the case because they believed the court was biased and had a preconceived mind.

“The issue is not about us and the former clients. The issue is about the conduct of this court. This court looks very biased,” he said.

The magistrate explained that she summoned the four lawyers so as to fast-track the trial by ensuring that they hand over pretrial documents to their colleague Duncan Osoro, who is taking over from them.

“The DCI was wrong to have treated you like criminals. This court respects advocates. I have not placed any advocate in cells. Each advocate is seated where they are supposed to seat,” Ms Nyaloti said.

She told the parties that she did not have a predetermined mind in the case and has never jailed any person without evidence and that she had also acquitted many people in her professional life.

“If you have any reason for me to recuse myself, file an application with reasons,” she said.

The magistrate adjourned the hearing, saying it would be unfair to proceed with the trial when Mr Osoro had not held a meeting with the accused to prepare for the case.

Ms Jumwa is accused of conspiracy to commit fraud through payment of Sh19 million to Multiserve contractors in respect to tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018 of Malindi NG-CDF.

The MP’s co-accused are Wachu Omar, Kennedy Otieno, Bernard Riba, Sophia Saidi, Margaret Kalume, Robert Katana and Multiserve contractors.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between May 14 and October 12, 2018 in Malindi sub-county, Kilifi County.

Ms Jumwa is also charged with conflict of interest, acquisition of proceeds of crime and money laundering

The court also heard that between May 25 and May 29, 2018 at Malindi NG-CDF offices, Mr Otieno, Mr Riba, Ms Saidi and Ms Kalume, as tender evaluation committee members in tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018, failed to comply with procurement laws.

Mr Omar, a fund account manager at Malindi NG-CDF offices, is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with procurement laws.

Mr Katana is charged with three counts of forgery and uttering a forged document and fraudulent acquisition of public property.