81 arrested while plotting to 'take over' the country charged

Eighty-one people arrested with crude weapons and paraphernalia in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, were yesterday charged with promoting warlike activities.

The suspects appeared in Shanzu Court on Thursday over the offences they are alleged to have committed in the Mikanjuni area.

The five women and 76 men suspects are aged between 20 and 70.

According to a charge sheet presented before the court, the suspects made preparations for warlike undertakings against Kenyans by unlawfully assembling while armed and singing warlike songs.

The suspects were further charged with preparation to commit a felony after they participated in an unlawful assembly at the residence of Jefwa Kaluki Bakari.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yussuf Shikanda they were found armed with 41 pangas.

They all denied the accusations and released on a Sh200,000 bond each with one surety of a similar amount.

They are alternatively required to pay a cash bail of Sh80,000 each.

Preliminary investigations show that the suspects have been meeting every Wednesday at Mr Bakari's homestead for unknown reasons.

According to the police, the 81 people are leaders of an underground group planning to disrupt the government.

They are drawn from Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Lamu counties.

They allegedly met to make arrangements of how to execute their mission according to the police.

The outcome of the meeting according to the police was to be relayed back to the members of the group operating in the six counties.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday with weapons including machetes, knives and witchcraft paraphernalia associated with the Mombasa Republican Council(MRC).

The police found suspects in Mr Bakari's house in the Golden Key area of Mtomondoni following a tip off from the public.

They were allegedly taking oath at the time of the arrest.

Following their arrests and arraignment in court, the police have intensified security to crack down on illegal groupings.